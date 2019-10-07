CLIFTON — The Greenlee County Library System wants to help local small businesses grow digital skills with Google, so what time works best?
Greenlee County Librarian Karen Soohy reached out this week to ask about the ideal time to host Grow with Google Small Business Workshops for interested parties.
Soohy said the workshops are all computer based and will average between 45 and 60 minutes to complete.
“What we need from you are suggestions on when a representative or representatives might be able to fit these into your already busy schedules. Our goal is to make these workshops available in the Duncan or Clifton libraries, or at a site more convenient to your business,” she said. “We supply everything you need to participatte: facilitator, iPads, projector and screen setup . . . all you need to do is register and attend. When you register and attend, Google also provides us with a swag bag for you.”
The workshops, which target digital skills for small businesses, include topics such as reaching customers, analyzing data and growing business.
Those interested in attending the workshops should participate in the survey with an eye on when they would be most available to participate in a workshop.
“We have set up an online survey to get a quick idea about your businesses’ preferences. We have . . . a paper copy that can be completed and mailed back to us if you prefer,” Soohy said.
The Grow with Google program offers program materials, training and support to partner groups of all sizes for free. According to Google, that includes: libraries, chambers of commerce, downtown associations, small business development centers, state and local government, veteran organizations, schools and universities, and more.
Find the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/HBV5HDZ.