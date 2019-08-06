CLIFTON — While everyone can agree there are many things missing in Greenlee County, a decent average wage isn’t one of them.
SmartAsset released its study of the most paycheck-friendly places in Arizona this week and found Greenlee County in first place for income growth.
“Our study aims to find the most paycheck-friendly places in the country. These are places in the country with favorable economic conditions where you get to keep more of the money you make. To find these places, we considered four different factors: semi-monthly paycheck, purchasing power, unemployment rate and income growth,” SmartAsset wrote.
Greenlee ticked off boxes for having the highest purchasing power among Arizona counties, third-lowest unemployment rate and highest income growth at 2.5 percent annually.
The full report can be found online at https://smartasset.com/taxes/arizona-paycheck-calculator.