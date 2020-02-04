CLIFTON — Tobacco use results in the deaths of 8 million people worldwide every year, and the American Lung Association is calling on Arizona to do more.
LAST week. the American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco Control 2020 Report, which grades states in the effort to curb usage and effects of tobacco.
In the spotlight for 2020 is the vaping epidemic that was brought to light in 2019.
“The need for Arizona to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever, with the youth vaping epidemic continuing its alarming rise to 27.5 percent or more than one in four high school students,” American Lung Association officials said. “This is a staggering 135 percent increase in high school e-cigarette use in just the past two years, and close to 3 million more kids started vaping in that time period, setting them up for a lifetime of addiction.”
Arizona’s grades across the board this year were poor with only one exception — the Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws category. In that field, Arizona received an “A.”
The second highest grade was a “C” for Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco.
In the final three categories, Arizona received “F’s” for Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs, Level of State Tobacco Taxes and Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21.
In 2019, Congress passed a bill increasing the minimum age of tobacco product sales to 21, however the American Lung Association is concerned that Arizona will have difficulty enforcing the law without other legal apparatus in place.
“In Arizona, our tobacco use rate remains at 20.1 percent. Sadly, with the youth vaping epidemic still rising, we may have lost an opportunity to make the current generation of kids the first tobacco-free generation. Tobacco use is a serious addiction and Arizona needs to implement the proven measures to prevent and reduce tobacco use outlined in ‘State of Tobacco Control,’ ” JoAnna Strother, the senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Arizona said.
It was also noted that the age increase did not put a ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products which is widely seen as targeting youth markets.
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been coy on supporting legislation regarding vaping products and expressed skepticism on whether flavored tobacco products target children in comments exchanged with the Arizona Capitol Times last year.
He did broadly acknowledge the problem alongside suicide during his State of the State address earlier this year saying, “When it comes to our kids: in the iPhone era, they face a world dramatically different than the one we grew up in. Modern technology. Social Media. Loneliness. Vaping. We need solutions that focus on the whole child, promoting personal resilience, leveraging our community and a supportive environment.”
2019 brought the dangers and prevalence of vaping to the public’s eye after a rash of respiratory illnesses related to the chemical vitamin E acetate in some vaping products affected the country, resulting in 60 deaths and 2,711 hospitalizations, with 21 reported cases in Arizona.
During the investigation, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ noted that no amount of nicotine is safe for children and wrote, “It’s important that parents are talking to their children about the dangers associated with vape so they do not use these products. If your child has experimented with vaping and they are now experiencing any symptoms, please seek medical care immediately.”
Greenlee County offers a healthy living workshop as part of it’s tobacco program. The workshop is free of charge to registered participants and runs 90 minutes for six weeks. The course runs Feb. 4 through March 11, from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Register for that course by contacting Sheryl or Coreena at 928-865-2601.
For the full American Lung Association report visit https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/tobacco/reports-resources/sotc/.
To access information and resources from the Arizona Department of Health services visit https://www.azdhs.gov/prevention/tobacco-chronic-disease.