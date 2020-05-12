The slate is set for the Aug. 4 primary election in Greenlee County.
Three candidates are on the ballot for the County Board of Supervisors. Nick Castaneda is challenging incumbent David Gomez for the District 1 seat; both are Democrats. In District 3, Republican Suzanne Menges is unopposed.
Incumbents Ron Campbell (District 2) and Richard Lunt (District 3), as Independents, aren't on the primary ballot but will run in the Nov. 4 general election. Lunt will run against Menges, but there are no primary candidates for Campbell's District 2 seat.
There are also no primary candidates for county assessor, attorney, recorder or treasurer. Democrat Bryan Boling aims to succeed retiring county school superintendent Tom Powers, and is running unopposed.
Incumbent County Sheriff Tim Sumner, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Larry Avila. Avila served as sheriff from 2012 to 2014, when he lost to Sumner.
In Clifton, Mayor Luis Montoya, Councilman Anthony James and Councilman Ray West are running unopposed. No candidates have filed for a fourth seat, which is currently vacant.
In the town of Duncan, council members Deborah Mendelssohn and Susan D. Rios anticipate another term; both are running unopposed.