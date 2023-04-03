Aerial view of Clifton

Clifton, Greenlee County's most populous community, is landlocked by the surrounding mountains, leaving little space for new housing.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The need for more housing in Greenlee? Absolutely. The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors is exploring the possibility of increasing public housing on former farmland owned by Ray and Jeanette Tyler near York Valley.

There is a severe need for housing in Greenlee, the smallest county in population in Arizona (approximately 9,500 inhabitants). It is also the second-smallest county in area in the state. Compounding the problem is that the northern two-thirds of Greenlee is all within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

