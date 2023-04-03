The need for more housing in Greenlee? Absolutely. The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors is exploring the possibility of increasing public housing on former farmland owned by Ray and Jeanette Tyler near York Valley.
There is a severe need for housing in Greenlee, the smallest county in population in Arizona (approximately 9,500 inhabitants). It is also the second-smallest county in area in the state. Compounding the problem is that the northern two-thirds of Greenlee is all within the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
Clifton, the county seat, has a population of approximately 3,900. But the town is landlocked. It is located in the in the narrow Chase Creek and San Francisco River Canyons. Many homes are built on steep hillsides, and some are more than 100 years old.
Morenci, with an approximate population of 2,100 sits about two miles from Clifton. Much of it is also built on hillsides. The Copper Verde addition has several new homes that were added at the beginning of this century, also they, too, are mostly built on hillsides and owned by the Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (FMI) mine.
The only other municipality in Greenlee is Duncan, with a population of approximately 700, located 27 miles south of Clifton. Much of the town sits in a flood plain and is subject to periodic flooding, as happened in the last monsoon season.
Concerns are that FMI, the major employer in the county does not have enough homes for those needed to work in the mine. It is estimated that there are at times at least 600 people on a waiting list for company housing.
There are myriad advantages for developing the proposed former farmland property, which is estimated to be large enough for 400 to 500 homes. The property is located just south of York Valley, an unincorporated farming community approximately half-way between Clifton and Duncan. None of the acreage is on federal land. It is located entirely on level ground, and away from the flood plain.
The holdup is whether the two strong-flowing wells on the property can be used for the housing development, or whether they fall under a provision involving a pact mandating that wells in the area must not affect the flow of water in the nearby Gila River.
The provision mandates that a certain amount of water in the Gila flow downriver to the San Carlos Apache Reservation and the Gila River Indian Nation.
County Administrator Derek Rapier said that though the plans have been in the works for months and public input has been solicited at county Board of Supervisors meetings, they are not far enough along in the process to determine who would develop the property.
A decision by the courts regarding water rights is expected within the next few weeks, “but that may be too optimistic” according to Rapier.
In the meantime, the county’s hopes for a housing development are on hold.