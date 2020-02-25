CLIFTON — The Greenlee Tourism Council and the Gila Watershed Partnership are holding a race to benefit the Upper Gila Watershed.
In April, the groups will be hosting the Great Duck Race. Participants purchase rubber ducks that will be released to float down the San Francisco River. Participants whose ducks cross the finish line first will win prizes, up to a grand prize that includes a river kayak, paddle and safety vest.
“The Greenlee Tourism Council and the Gila Watershed Partnership have partnered to help create recreational opportunities along the San Francisco River as it passes through Clifton,” organizers said about the fund-raiser.
The event is offering one duck for $10 or three ducks for $25. It will be held on the weekend of April 24-26 in conjunction with the Clifton Hill Climb.
Find the organizations online at http://www.visitgreenlee county.com/ and http://www.gwpaz.org/.