CLIFTON — The Greenlee County Tourism Council is hosting its first quarterly meet and greet of the year and everyone is invited.
Jan. 16 marks the date of the Tourism Council’s quarterly meeting, which will also feature the annual membership drive and membership renewal. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Daley Diner in Clifton.
Guests will enjoy an Ice cream and pie dessert bar, door prizes and hear from a guest speaker as the Tourism Council covers what is likely going to be a busy year for Greenlee County.
At the last quarterly meeting in August, the group welcomed Graham County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Vance Bryce to discuss his plans for revitalizing SalsaFest and Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith on how Graham and Greenlee counties can work together to develop tourism in the region.
Tourism looks bright going into 2020 with two popular television shows featuring the area along with the potential return of the Hill Climb event to Clifton.
Find out more about Greenlee Tourism Council online at https://www.visitgreenleecounty.com/.