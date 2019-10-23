GREENLEE – Local families can get their spook on at both ends of the county this year with a pair of Halloween events for everyone.
The Morenci Monster Mash kicks off Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. with Kidtopia in the Morenci Community Center Party Room. The trunk-or-treat and costume contest will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., with a haunted house from 6 to 9 p.m.; organizers recommend ages 10 and up for that attraction. “Enter your vehicle for a chance to be crowned the winner of the best trunk!” Townsite staff wrote. They invited volunteers for trunk decoration to register online or call 928-865-6598.
The trunk-or-treat in Duncan is returning for its third year, and organizer Mary Reynolds is welcoming everyone to join in on the fun. “I’m inviting children of all ages. Yes, that includes teenagers. I will again have hot dogs, chips, drinks, prizes and games. I’ve invited the police and fire crew as well as the ambulance crew to join us. I encourage the public to come and participate. I feel like it’s important to keep our children in our community as well as invite others to our community,” Reynolds told the Copper Era. The event runs on Halloween night from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
