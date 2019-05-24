Growth and promise at the May Chamber of Commerce mixer

CLIFTON — At the May mixer for the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce, attendance reflected the optimism of future prospects.
Hosted by the American Legion Post No. 28 in Clifton, the mixer had a broad spectrum of guest speakers reflecting the community.
Community Development Coordinator for Greenlee County Akos Kovach introduced developer Greg Freeman, who discussed the possibility of more housing.
“We are looking at development opportunities in and around the county to address some of the housing needs,” he told last Wednesday’s audience.
Morenci Community Center Director Steve Richardson also paid a visit to discuss recent renovations and additions to the facility, and encouraged locals to partake of the opportunities the Community Center offers.
“We want you to feel welcome; we’re the Community Center, not the Morenci Center,” he said, adding that there were also activities available down the hill at the old Clifton High School gym.
Local representative for the Arizona Community Foundation, Ted Prina, was on hand to advertise the upcoming Greenlee Gala. Helping to establish a fund that will benefit local nonprofit organizations and initiatives, Prina said the fund currently generates roughly $2,000 yearly to benefit the community, with room to grow. Sponsorships for the gala, which will be held Aug. 24, were open, Prina said, adding that volunteers were needed.
The final guest speaker was Safford Town Councilman Mike Andazola on behalf of the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Family Heritage and Scholarship Fund. Originally from Morenci, Andazola said the group would be holding an event in Greenlee County this year at the Morenci Club on Sept. 14, while a Graham event will be held Nov. 16.
“I serve my community with pride, and I look forward to bringing Spanish heritage here,” Andazola said.
Eastern Arizona Hispanic Family Heritage and Scholarship Fund is also currently seeking sponsorships for the events.
The group obtained its nonprofit status in February. For more information about the organization contact Andazola at 928-215-2118 or Lupe Munoz at 928-965-9775.