Tom Green, president of the Gila Valley Arts Council, absolutely loves music and can’t imagine life without the joy it brings to him. That’s why he takes such great pleasure every year when Performing Arts Season rolls around.
Green is the president of the Gila Valley Arts Council, a non-profit organization that uses grant funding to bring musicians to the Valley to perform for students and adults alike.
This year the season kicks off with Delirium Musicum, who will be performing Nov. 16 at the David M. Player Center for the Arts in Safford. The group is described as an award-winning “vivacious string orchestra” that “inspires wild excitement and ecstasy.” They are known to bring a “creative and unapologetic interpretation of the old masters” to the stage, but also collaborate with contemporary composers.
The self-conducted 15-member orchestra won the 2018 Beverly Hills National Auditions and the 2019-2020 Audience Choice Award of the San Francisco Classical Voice.
Attendees can expect to hear: The Fiddler on the Roof Medley, The Seasons (excerpts) — Vivaldi-Richter, Brandenburg Concerto No.3, i. Allegro — J.S. Bach, American Seasons (excerpts) — Philip Glass and Hungarian Dance, No. 4 — Johannes Brahms.
In addition to the evening performance at the CFA, the Los Angeles-based group will be playing at the Safford City-Graham County Library earlier in the day and to anywhere from 500-900 students from both Graham and Greenlee counties.
“In addition we usually have the artists here for a 2-3 day residency. (Residency Chair) Paulette LeBlanc schedules the artists to go directly to various schools, as appropriate, for workshops targeted to students in music classes,” Green said. “In Delirium Musicums’ case they’ll be breaking up into smaller quarters to work with strings programs like the Safford High School classes taught by Chip Cheney.”
The school residency program is really the focus of why they exist, Green said.
“Our mission is to give as many children in the Valley a taste of something they might not get to experience otherwise,” Green said. “Some of our kids have never heard music like this before and we hope they’ll get inspired. Maybe one or two of them will say ‘I want to be like the guy on the stage,’ and decide to take up the violin or another instrument.”
Even if they aren’t inspired to be musicians, they are sure to enjoy the music for its own sake, he said.
Travel time and tickets price often prevent parents from taking their children to Phoenix or Tucson to see these groups, but thanks to grant funding, the groups can come see the kids, Green said.
“The evening performances are the frosting on the cake and attended by our supporting members that donate at the various levels,” Green said.
Here are details on the other groups music lovers can expect to see this season:
Jan. 19
Llya Yakushev, a Russian pianist, received his first award at age 12 at the Young Artists Concerto Competition in St. Petersburg. Russia. He attended the Rimsky-Korsakov College of Music in St. Petersburg and eventually moved to New York City to attend Mannes College of Music.
Feb. 9
The Brothers Four have played thousands of college concerts since the ‘60s, sung for U.S. presidents and toured dozens of foreign countries. Their hit recording of “The Green Leaves of Summer” from the movie “The Alamo” was nominated for an Academy Award.
March 9
The Fitzgeralds play Celtic fiddle pieces and are known for high-energy step dancing with a focus on original compositions and arrangements.