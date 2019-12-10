SAFFORD — Local organization the Gila Watershed Partnership made use of #GivingTuesday last week to help generate funds for local interns.
On Tuesday, Dec. 3, the GWP held a fund-raising event at the Manor House Restaurant in Safford.
In addition to online funds matched through Facebook, the group was selling native plants and receiving funds from a portion of Manor House sales in order to fund up to four interns in 2020.
“This year, Facebook is partnering with nonprofits to match the gifts that people give through the Facebook Gives button,” GWP Director Melanie Tluczek said in an interview with the Copper Era. “The Gila Watershed Partnership has a campaign going, and so every dollar an individual gives through that campaign, Facebook will match it.”
Tluczek said that the money will fund interns for a semester, part-time.
“Our goal is $8,000 and we’re doing it through the Facebook fundraiser. We’re also doing this through the Taco Tuesday fund-raiser so we’re calling it ‘Giving Taco Tuesday,’ The Manor House is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from all their food sales all day to the GWP,” Tluczek said.
There were also a number of raffle items that Tluczek said were donated by local businesses, including Sativa Soaps.
The GWP updated the public on social media the following day to announce that it had raised a total of $1,965.71 through the fund-raiser, before the Facebook match and proceeds from the Manor House.
“Although we didn’t reach our #GivingTuesday target, we made important strides that will have lasting impact,” GWP officials said. “We understand how many deserving organizations ask for support on #GivingTuesday, so we gratefully and humbly thank you for championing our mission during this exciting campaign. Please know how much we appreciate your partnership. You make our work possible, and your generous spirit will cheer us on through the rest of our year-end fundraising season. Thank you.”
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for the communities of Graham and Greenlee counties.
For more information go to www.gwpaz.org or e-mail info@gwpaz.org.