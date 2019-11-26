SAFFORD — Next week, the Gila Watershed Partnership will be hosting a fund-raiser for internships in Graham County.
As part of #GivingTuesday, the GWP is holding a Taco Tuesday Fund-raiser on Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Manor House Restaurant in Safford.
“Customers who attend can enjoy 99-cent tacos all day. We will have raffles, native potted plants for sale (an excellent gift idea), a GWP information table and more,” GWP officials said. “Ten percent of all Manor House proceeds will go towards our Giving Tuesday goal. A big thank you to Manor House for hosting this event.”
#GivingTuesday is part of a global generosity movement that seizes on the charity of the public to fund worthy causes in a day of “maximum impact.” It was formed in 2012 by New York City’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. This past July, GivingTuesday became its own organization.
The organization claims to have generated 3.6 million gifts in more than 150 countries, totaling more than $400 million.
Gila Watershed Partnership is holding the all-day fund-raising campaign to earn money to fund internship opportunities for local youths in the coming year.
“In just one day, GWP is striving to raise enough money to provide four students with a semester-long internship,” officials said.
The GWP as an organization has worked to improve and protect the condition of the Upper Gila Watershed. Among its many accomplishments, the group works to remove invasive tamarisk along the Gila River in Graham County, while in Greenlee, efforts have been to rehabilitate the San Francisco River through frequent cleanups, water testing and building public facilities along the river.
For more information about the Gila Watershed Partnership visit www.gwpaz.org. For more information about GivingTuesday go to https://www.givingtuesday.org/.