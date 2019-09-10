SAFFORD — The Gila Watershed Partnership’s successful plant sale is making a return early next month at the Gila Native Plant Nursery.
The sale is scheduled for Oct. 4-5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The GWP is promising more than 5,000 different native and “drought-tolerant” plants for sale.
“Landscape your yard with native plants. Plant your own pollinator garden or plant the ultimate, carefree desert landscape with cacti and succulents,” the GWP wrote in announcing the next sale.
At its previous plant sale in April, the GWP did steady business attracting a sizable group of buyers interested in the available plants that included shrubs, trees, flowers, vegetables and succulents.
The GWP currently plans to make the event biannual, with the sale returning again in the spring.
“We are just so thrilled to see everyone here and see the interest in native plants,” GWP Director Melanie Tluczek said in April.
In addition to the plant sale, the group has a number of workshops and demonstrations happening that are free and open to the public.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for communities in Graham and Greenlee counties. Meetings are free and open to members of the public. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org.