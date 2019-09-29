SAFFORD — The Gila Watershed Partnership has reason to celebrate after earning recognition for its efforts in New Mexico earlier this year.
The GWP was awarded the 2019 Excellence in Reclamation Award from the Mining and Minerals Division of the New Mexico Energy, Mineral and Natural Resources Department for its work on a project in May salvaging agave plants for use in mine reclamation areas.
The GWP’s Gila Native Plant Nursery Manager Steve Plath and Science and Outreach Manager Kara Barron were the ones who participated in the Agave Roundup in Grant County event. The project saw more than 750 agave plants salvaged for reclamation efforts that, in addition to mine reclamation, benefited the habitat of bats.
“The awards this year are presented to projects and initiatives deserving special recognition,” said Todd Leahy, deputy cabinet secretary of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department. “The Agave Roundup Project was an innovative effort that went above and beyond the reclamation conditions of the mine permit. We applaud their successes.”
“Congrats Steve Plath and Kara Barron on being recognized for your participation. We have some pretty awesome employees at GWP,” the GWP wrote.
“Just received this in the mail today at work for the Agave salvage we did in New Mexico back in May. Love my job,” Plath wrote in a social media post.
The GWP is an organization that works to improve and preserve the health of the Upper Gila Watershed for the communities of Graham and Greenlee counties. For more information go to www.gwpaz.org or e-mail info@gwpaz.org.