SAFFORD — The Gila Watershed Partnership has a paid internship position opening in late October this year.
The GWP and the Arizona Conservation Corp is looking to hire a seasonal restoration field technician for a 24-week term. The internship will begin Oct. 27 and runs through April 3, 2020.
The intern will assist in field activities with the field coordinator and restoration crews in activities lsuch as the removal of salt cedar and other invasive plants, Irrigation maintenance and installation, plant deliveries and more.
The official job posting lists the minimum requirements for the position as follows:
• Associate degree in natural resources or related field, or equivalent experience
• Strong interpersonal skills and an ability to interact with a wide variety of constituents
• General computer skills are required, including Microsoft Office and Google Suite
• Ability to pass a basic security clearance is required
• Ability to use a chainsaw and willingness to learn the use of additional hand tools
• Willingness to work in a variety of conditions, including streams, high heat and
dense riparian habitat
• A valid driver’s license
The full term is 900 hours at 35- to 40-hours per week. Interns will receive a stipend of $500 a week. Upon completion of the internship program the intern will receive a $2,960 Seagal Education Award that can be used to pay for current college, graduate school or vocational training expenses. It can also be used to repay qualified student loans or, if the intern is 55 or older, can be transferred to a child, grandchild or foster child.
Interested parties are directed to contact Bethany Drahota from the GWP at 206-512-7852, e-mail bethany@gwpaz.org or apply online at www.azcrops.org/individual-placement-openings.