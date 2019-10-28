CLIFTON—Parents in need of activities for their little ghouls and goblins can find their destination for fun on Chase Creek this week.
On Thursday, Halloween day, there will be a Harvest Festival held on Chase Creek Street with a variety of activities for the whole family. The event will have music, food, games, a costume contest, movies, a pumpkin carving contest, a photo booth and a zipline. All amenities for the event are free to the public. Children 12 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult. The event will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
For more information about the Harvest Festival, please call the Blessed & Obsessed Boutique at (928) 865-2000.