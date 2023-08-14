The Greenlee County Library is taking the show on the road this year with the help of federal grant funding administered through the state of Arizona.
Earlier this year, Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded Greenlee County Library $13,000 in Library Services and Technology Act funding to provide Science Technology Reading Engineering Art Math (STREAM) programming to Greenlee County.
Greenlee Librarian Karen Soohy said the funding will be used to bring educational, but entertaining programming to the county. Although some programs will be staged in the Clifton and Duncan libraries, several others will be presented at Duncan and Morenci schools. Soohy said the schools seldom have extra money available to bring in such performers themselves. The outside programming they do typically offer is that provided on a voluntary basis.
On Thursday, two members of the Stuntmasters BMX entertainment team were at Duncan High School to perform for the entire student body. Stuntmasters founder John Parker, of Gilbert, and associate David Peraza, of Tucson, performed several high-flying bike tricks using ramps set up within the limited confines of the Duncan gymnasium.
Parker provided most narration while Peraza did most of the trickier stunts, including one in which he launched his bike over Parker, who was seated at the top of the ramp on a metal folding chair. Parker used the stunts to illustrate lessons in teamwork, trust and leadership. For instance, he explained one of the reasons he was willing to let his teammate sail over his head on a bicycle was that Peraza is consistent, that he reliably does what he says he will do.
The biggest cheer from the students came when Peraza landed cleanly after completing a full somersault off the ramp. In order to gain enough speed to successfully execute the maneuver, Peraza had to start his approach from outside the gym.
LSTA is the only federal program exclusively for libraries, according to the American Library Association. It is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. State libraries use the funds to support statewide initiatives and also distribute the funds through subgrants or cooperative agreements to public, school, academic, research, and special libraries. There is a requirement for a state match, which helps stimulate approximately $3 to $4 for every federal dollar invested.
Soohy said programming for the balance of the year will include presentations at the Clifton Library by Geology Guy Tom Olson on Aug. 16 and 30. The first will focus on fossils, while the second will concentrate on geology and rocks. Both presentations are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
On Sept. 22, Charles Nieto will conduct an anime drawing class for the Morenci High School Art Department from 11 a.m. to noon. That program is open to Morenci students only; however, later that day, from 2 to 3 p.m, Nieto will lead a second drawing class at the Duncan Library. Soohy said that class will be open to ages 10 to 18.
On Oct. 28,, a group of Renaissance knights will perform at the Clifton Library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Soohy said she’s also waiting to hear back from the Arizona Ghostbusters on a date to do a storytime at both the Clifton and Duncan libraries in October.
Eileen Morgan will do Japanese Taiko drumming on Nov. 17. Soohy said Morgan will perform for the Morenci elementary grades 5 to 8 at 8:30 a.m. and then again at the Duncan Library at noon.
Wildman Phil will bring his exotic animals to town again on Dec. 20. Soohy said the performances will be at the elementary schools in Morenci and Duncan with times to be announced.
Juggler James Reid will perform at Morenci High School and Duncan Elementary on Jan. 18. Reid will be in Morenci at 9 a.m. and in Duncan at 1 p.m.
On Feb. 13, Ric Fout, also known as AZ Rick Balloon Guy, will be at both Morenci and Duncan elementary schools with times to be announced.
Soohy said the library plans to bring Foam Fun to the Duncan Park and the RV park in Clifton in March. Dates and times are undetermined.
Other pending events include:
- Michael Albert presenting Modern Pop Art at both libraries in either May or June.
- Magician Cody Landstrom performing in Morenci and Duncan sometime in June.
- Cartoon drawing by Joe Wos at both libraries in July.
Soohy said she does not expect the funding being used for the STREAM programming to be available again next year as LSTA funding is seldom awarded to the same project two years in a row.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.