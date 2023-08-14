DSC_0605.JPG

David Peraza, of Stuntmasters BMX, performs a full flip on his bike inside the Duncan High School gymnasium on Thursday afternoon. The Stuntmasters' performance in Duncan was made possible through funding awarded earlier this year to the Greenlee County Library.

The Greenlee County Library is taking the show on the road this year with the help of federal grant funding administered through the state of Arizona.

Earlier this year, Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, awarded Greenlee County Library $13,000 in Library Services and Technology Act funding to provide Science Technology Reading Engineering Art Math (STREAM) programming to Greenlee County.

DSC_0590.JPG

David Peraza sails over seated Stuntmasters teammate John Parker during a performance Thursday at Duncan High School.
DSC_0541.JPG

David Peraza, of Stuntmasters BMX, flies through the air hands-free during a performance Thursday at Duncan High School. 
DSC_0615.JPG

Stuntmasters BMX founder John Parker speaks to students in the stands at Duncan High School during a performance on Aug. 10. 

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

