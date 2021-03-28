When Morenci High School student Adam Chacon was considering what classes to take last year, he came across the Industrial Electrician Program by chance and signed up. He’s extremely happy he did.
“Last year it was kind of boring, but this year it’s been a lot of fun and I’m enjoying it a lot,” Chacon, 18, said. “It can take me where I want all around the world and I can make a lot of money. I’m pretty excited to see where it is going to take me.”
Back in 2010, Freeport-McMoRan realized the talent pool in the electrical trades had become scarce, said Jim Telle, a Freeport spokesman. So, Freeport partnered with Morenci Unified School District, Eastern Arizona College and the Gila Institute for Technology program to create the Industrial Electrician Program.
Over a two-year period, Morenci juniors and seniors earn 11 college credits and an EAC certificate while learning about such things as fluke meters and electrical measurements, electrical relay control and ladder logic and how to read and interpret diagrams and symbols, Telle said. They learn about National Electrical Code Standards, electrical fabrication, residential wiring and three-way switching, electrical power distribution, conduit bending, electrical motor control and troubleshooting.
The students, who also learn CPR and interviewing skills, become eligible to apply for Freeport-McMoRan apprenticeships, which can later lead to full-time employment with the company. Morenci operations has hired almost 20 former students in the last three years, Telle said.
The EAC certificate qualifies them for employment elsewhere, too. Plus, the students can go on and earn an associate degree from EAC.
Two Freeport employees, Greg Verlander and Joe McNeil teach the class, which is held four days a week at the Freeport-McMoRan Clifton Training Center in the old Clifton Elementary School. The kids have to get up extra early to participate. The class begins at 7 a.m. or what’s called “zero hour.”
Verlander, who has been a Freeport employee for 18 years, became a state-certified journeyman electrician through the Phelps Dodge E/I Electrical apprenticeship in 2006 and received his degree from the Cleveland Institute of Electronics. McNeil, who has been with Freeport eight years, has been a journeyman electrician for 28 years.
Chacon, Preston Johnson, Francisco Araiza, Marco Valle, Jeremiah Rojas and Nico Hammond are all in their second year of the program. They each said they intend to apply for an apprenticeship with Freeport. Four of the six young men said they had family members who are electricians.
They spoke highly of McNeil and Verlander.
“He’s an amazing teacher, he really is,” Johnson said of Verlander. “He makes sure we take the time and understand everything before we do it. He stresses safety more than anything.”
“It can kill you,” the boys said in unison, finishing Johnson’s thought. “It can and will kill you.”
“He had it written on the board forever,” Valle said.
Verlander also “explains everything perfectly to where anyone can understand it and pick up on it,” Johnson said. “Honestly, I don’t think anybody could’ve taught us better.”
During a recent visit to the class, the students were decked out in personal protective equipment, reading diagrams and wiring up a simulator all in the hopes of starting up a nearby motor. They all aced the exam. Verlander had them test the board before and after to make sure the electricity was off.
The students spend a great deal of time participating in an online training program created by a company called Amatrol before they get to do any hands on training, Verlander said. He recently obtained a $9,000 grant for the program and if he can raise a few more thousand he’s hoping to replace the students’ computers. Amatrol recently upgraded its program and their current computers can’t support the upgrade, he said.
Right now, 10 juniors and 10 seniors can participate in the program, Verlander said. He’d love to see the program grow because it gives the students an opportunity for steady employment with a great paycheck.
He recently ran into a former student, who at 23-years-old, is working for Freeport and building his own home, Verlander said. Not too many young men can do that at that age, he said.
“We are really proud of the program and our students, and we appreciate the partnership with Morenci High School, GIFT and EAC,” said Gary Scott, the superintendent of technical training for Freeport.