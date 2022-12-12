Katie Hobbs

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said she will halt work on the shipping container border wall after she takes office. 
The end of Gov. Ducey's shipping container wall

A shipping container numbered 443 sits along the border, marking the stopping point in construction of the wall in the Coronado National Memorial on Dec. 3. The shipping containers are marked with a number as they are added to the wall. 

PHOENIX — Incoming Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to halt any further work on building a wall of storage containers on the state's southern border.

"It's not our land to put things on," she told Capitol Media Services.

