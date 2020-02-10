CLIFTON — One man is dead and another in custody following a shooting in Clifton Monday morning.
The shooting took place on U.S. Highway 191, at milepost 166, forcing the closure of the highway between Clifton and Morenci for more than four hours.
“At approximately 4:57 a.m., our Clifton Fire Chief called in a possible shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, we did determine there was a shooting and that's what officers are investigating. The individual was pronounced dead on scene and the cause of death was gunshot wound,” Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete told The Copper Era.
Social media postings indicated a Safford man as being the deceased, but Negrete said his department was not yet ready to officially identify the victim. However, he did confirm that the victim was a 35-year-old male.
Negrete confirmed that a suspect is in custody and that investigators were on their way to interview the individual. He did not identify the suspect.
“This happened before the horseshoe (curve between Clifton and Morenci), during the shift change for the mine,” Negrete said, “so we do believe there were other witnesses that might have seen something on their way to work. We're encouraging people to call law enforcement agencies and provide any information that might be helpful to our investigation.”
At 5:36 a.m., Greenlee County Sheriff's Office closed the highway to traffic, routing all passenger vehicles, including school buses, through Shannon Hill. Commercial vehicles were forced to stop on the side of the roadway.
The road was reopened at 9:55 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clifton Police Department at 928-865-4566.