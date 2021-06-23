The four separate fires burning in the same area as the 2011 Wallow Fire is up to nearly 4,400 square acres and is only 6% contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Lost Lake and Willow Springs fires combined Tuesday and two other fires are expected to join them as they are all less than a quarter of a mile apart from each other.
Lightning caused the so-called Horton Complex on June 16 five miles northeast of Hannagan Meadow.
The primary goal of firefighters is to protect structures and power lines and to keep the fire south of Forest Road 26, east of Forest Road 24 and west of Highway 191, according to the Forest Service.
Just under 170 firefighters are working on the blaze. There are two hand crews, nine engines, three helicopters, four dozer, one feller buncher, four masticators and four water tenders on scene.
Increased moisture is expected to move into the area soon.
The lightning-caused Bear Fire 10 miles south of Hannagan Meadow was at 7,300 acres as of Wednesday morning.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, 20 firefighters continue to work on the fire, which began June 16.
U.S. Route 191 remains closed between milepost 201 south of the fire and Blue Vista north of the fire. The closure is expected to last through Sunday.