CLIFTON — More candidates continue to make the rounds in Greenlee County as the 2020 election campaigns begin to heat up.
Next month, the Greenlee County Democrats will host candidate Kimberly Moschetti, who is running for a seat in the Arizona House of Representatives. Organizers said that the meeting will run in the same manner as the visit from state Senate candidate Bob Karp earlier this month.
“Hope to see you all on Feb. 6 to find out what our new House candidate is all about, and to let her know how delighted and grateful we are that she has decided to run,” party officials said.
Moschetti is an elementary school teacher from Sierra Vista and an Army veteran. She will be running against incumbent Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, and Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, to represent LD14.
Greenlee Democrats also announced the finalized date for their 2020 12th annual Polly Rosenbaum dinner. It will be held at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton on April 24.