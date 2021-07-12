A vacant home was declared a total loss following a fire in Duncan Friday night.
Duncan Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said roughly 30 firefighters from Duncan, Morenci, Clifton and Virden, N.M. responded to a single story house fire at 388490 Arizona 75 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters spent about an hour knocking down the fire, but then spent additional time taking measures to make sure it wouldn't flare up again, he said.
"When the first engine got there it was a pretty large scale fire," Boyd said. "There was smoking pushing out from the doors and windows and the roof had self-ventilated and flames were pushing out."
No one was living in the home at the time and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Boyd said.