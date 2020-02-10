YORK – Last week at the Greenlee County Golf and Country Club, the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization invited the public to participate in a presentation on housing.
The Greenlee County Housing Feasibility Study conclusions were presented Feb. 5 to Greenlee residents and stakeholders.
It’s a unique and interesting tale of a county with a higher than average income per resident and nowhere to put them. The changing times have also shifted the demographic of residents in the area over the years, a presenter from the Elliott D. Pollack and Company consulting firm told guests.
“Home ownership in Clifton has declined since the Great Recession” he said.
Currently, 80 percent of Clifton homes are rented, the study found.
In Morenci the long wait to enter company housing has grown recently. The study recorded a jump from 747 in line on the waiting list for Morenci housing on Sept. 19, 2018, up to 818 by Jan. 23, 2019. Some workers who manage to qualify for Morenci housing don’t choose to accept placement in the end the study found.
More expensive housing in Safford was more desirable due to nearby conveniences. The study recorded that 25 percent of the men residing in Graham County worked outside of the county.
The study examined remedies to the problem — from low-income rental complexes to new housing developments. There were three potential sites labeled as ideal for housing development in the county, the first two (Skyline View) being located near Three Way and York along the highway, and the third (Copper Creek) being in Duncan.
Among the many topics conveyed by the public were related to the potential targets of the housing. Town of Duncan Councilwoman Deborah Mendelsohn voiced concerns that the housing discussed appealed mainly to mine workers, and not to people from out of town looking to make a home in Duncan.
Duncan Town Manager John Basteen asked local builders and developers in the room, “What do they want, or what would entice them to come and build at these sites?”
One builder drew attention to the high costs and risks associated with development in Duncan in particular, he also cited a lack of necessities as well as work keeping him occupied in Graham County.
The elephant in the room was water, and whether new developments could be sustained with wells fed from existing groundwater supplies. Larry Catten, economic development program manager with SEAGO, said the study does not address that issue. Water studies, he said, was something necessary moving forward, along with public education about the benefits of home ownership, and facing the challenges unique to Greenlee County.
“Studying the availability of water for these projects is an essential next step,” Catten said.
Comments from the presentation were taken to add value to the study to help keep moving housing efforts forward in Greenlee County.
Find a copy of the housing study online with this article.