Below are the results of various key races as of Thursday morning.
President of the United States
Joseph Biden (D) - 50.49 percent
Donald Trump (R) - 48.14 percent
U.S. Senate
Mark Kelly (D) - 52.11 percent
Martha McSally (R) - 47.89 percent
U.S. House of Representatives
Tom O’Halleran (D) - 52.16 percent
Tiffany Shedd (R) - 47.84 percent
State Senate
David Gowan (R) - 62.47 percent
Bob Karp (D) - 37.53 percent
State House (2 elected)
Gail Griffin (R) - 32.18 percent
Becky Nutt (R) - 31.99 percent
Kimberly Beach-Moschetti (D) - 18.70 percent
Arizona Corporation Commission (3 elected)
Anna Tovar (D) - 17.79 percent
Lea Marquez Peterson (R) - 17.16 percent
Jame O'Connor (R) - 17.00 percent
Eric Sloan (R) - 16.36 prcent
Proposition 207 (Legalizing marijuana)
Yes - 59.81 percent
No - 40.19 percent
Proposition 208 (Public education tax)
Yes - 52.21 percent
No - 47.79 percent