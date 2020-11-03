demos election nite-6.jpg

A small crowd gathered Tuesday night at the Graham County Democratic headquarters to watch the returns. They were: Julie Ben, Kerry Kelley, Jay McDonald, Debbie Hargis, Arrow Hargis, Sy Hargis and Jordan Walker.

 Photo by Bobby Joe Smith Special to the Eastern Arizona Courier

Below are the results of various key races as of Thursday morning.

President of the United States

Joseph Biden (D) - 50.49 percent

Donald Trump (R) - 48.14 percent

U.S. Senate

Mark Kelly (D) - 52.11 percent

Martha McSally (R) - 47.89 percent

U.S. House of Representatives

Tom O’Halleran (D) - 52.16 percent

Tiffany Shedd (R) - 47.84 percent

State Senate

David Gowan (R) - 62.47 percent

Bob Karp (D) - 37.53 percent

State House (2 elected)

Gail Griffin (R) - 32.18 percent

Becky Nutt (R) - 31.99 percent

Kimberly Beach-Moschetti (D) - 18.70 percent

Arizona Corporation Commission (3 elected)

Anna Tovar (D) - 17.79 percent

Lea Marquez Peterson (R) - 17.16 percent

Jame O'Connor (R) - 17.00 percent

Eric Sloan (R) - 16.36 prcent

Proposition 207 (Legalizing marijuana)

Yes - 59.81 percent

No - 40.19 percent

Proposition 208 (Public education tax)

Yes - 52.21 percent

No - 47.79 percent

