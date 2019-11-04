CLIFTON — In only a few short weeks, a group of businesses and community members pulled together to make a special holiday even more special.
This Halloween saw the first in what organizers hope will be an annual community event dubbed Harvest Festival.
Organizers for the event decided to provide a safe and fun event for families in the community to participate in free of cost. The results speak for themselves as Chase Creek was crowded with families of trick-or-treaters and event volunteers.
There was pumpkin carving, face painting, even musical chairs. The most popular event of the evening went to the FMI Emergency Response Team’s zipline, with children lined up in droves to give it a try.
“Everybody is looking so cute and spunky,” Alicia Goodwin, from the Blessed & Obsessed Boutique, said, speaking with the Copper Era.
Inside Studio 226, organizers took a breath to discuss the success of this brand-new event that they managed to bring together in only six weeks. Studio 226’s Monica Aguilar Miller and Mary Merino credited the success of the event to the massive amount of support they received, including from businesses: Blessed & Obsessed Boutique, Glory Ann’s, Miner’s Diner, the Clifton Police Department, Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, the Mares Bluff Association and the Freeport ERT team.
Candy donations came from Gila Health, Dollar General, Bashas’, Family Dollar, PJ’s Restaurant, Clifton Fire, Chase Creek Marketplace, Headframe Apothecary, Ace Hardware, Kempton’s, A Stitch in Time Upholstery and Morenci Fitness Center, among others.
“You know, really and truthfully, friends and family have all just pitched in,” Goodwin said, adding that organizers went around to local businesses and government with a plan for what they wanted to do, and the community came through.
Following the success of this year’s event, organizers are looking to next year. With a much greater lead time and heads full of ideas, they anticipate making it an even larger success.
“Chase Creek is going to come back to life; you just watch. Wait and see,” Merino said.