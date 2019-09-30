GREENLEE COUNTY — On a cool September morning, numerous police, fire and emergency medical personnel were waiting at the Greenlee County Airport.
They're working together as part of an interagency training effort spearheaded by Greenlee County Search and Rescue's Ron Manuz. A similar training in April this year saw participants doing rope training down the hills in Morenci to practice in case of injured people on cliffsides, a reality for a county filled with steep cliffs and inclines.
On that day, they were waiting for the arrival of the Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter and new basket system they would be practicing with.
“It's a winch, and it lifts people up. Instead of doing short hauls, they do it with a winch now,” Manuz told the Copper Era. “My understanding is that he'll come do a safety on it, and then six demonstrations on what it can do, and what he wants us to do to help him out.” Manuz has scheduled these training opportunities because he realizes the importance of a small group being able to work swiftly and efficiently in a crisis. “We're trying to get everyone on the same page in case we get a flood one of these days, so it benefits everybody.”
Greenlee County Sheriff Tim Sumner agreed. He was one of several law enforcement officers out at the morning training. “What we have today is first responders from all over Greenlee County: FMI's Technical Rescue Team, Clifton Fire and Morenci Fire, Greenlee Search and Rescue, and the Sheriff's Office all coordinated together to get some training,” he said. “It's a rural county, so it's important that we work together.
“We're together on a pretty frequent basis and we have to rely on each other. Usually, there's not one resource or one agency that can handle a lot of things, so it's great to have cooperation with other agencies. As a sheriff, I have a statutory requirement to provide search and rescue operations with an entire county; but, honestly, for the size of the sheriff's office we have in a rural area, I can't always get all the resources we need out there. So I rely on the resources in the community here to assist in the search and rescue operations that we have. I really appreciate everyone who's been coming out, and they've been working hard.”
While they waited for the helicopter, a call came in about a rider injured after being thrown from his horse in the York area. Greenlee County EMT was the first to leave in response. Manuz had begun to call and inquire about the incident. No sooner had the DPS helicopter team landed than they were being directed to the incident site to assist in the retrieval of the injured rider. The training was subsequently postponed Some present went to assist in the rescue operation; the others will have to wait for another opportunity. This day's training, it seems, was done in the heat of the moment.
For those interested in lending time and service to Greenlee County Search and Rescue, go online at the county’s website, https://www.co.greenlee.az.us, or contact any member about joining.