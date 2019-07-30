TUCSON — One might be led to believe the heat is the worst thing in Arizona, but remember, there are also scorpion stings.
The University of Arizona’s College of Medicine wrote that Arizona has the highest number of scorpion stings in the country. While that comes as no surprise to those unfortunate to turn over the wrong rock or check their shoes before slipping them on, Anne-Michelle Ruha, M.D., a toxicologist and professor at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, has some important information for anyone feeling the burn:
How can you tell which scorpions in Arizona are dangerous?
All scorpions can sting, but in Arizona, only the bark scorpion has a neurotoxin in its venom that can produce a dangerous reaction in humans.
Bark scorpions are yellowish in color and small, growing up to about 3 inches in length. One of the best ways to distinguish them from other similar-sized scorpions is by their behavior. They are commonly found inside homes and can climb up walls and along ceilings. Outdoors, they may be found in trees, under rocks, in crevices and on patio furniture and walls.
Is it true that baby scorpions are most venomous?
It is not true that baby scorpions are more venomous than adults. The small size of the Arizona bark scorpion as compared to some other local species such as the desert hairy scorpion may have led to the idea that ‘baby’ scorpions are more dangerous.
What should you do if stung by a scorpion?
Most bark scorpion stings result in a painful tingling sensation that improves over hours to days.
No special treatment is needed for the majority of stings. Cool compresses may provide some relief for the stinging pain, and over-the-counter analgesics such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be helpful. Bark scorpion stings do not cause swelling or redness, and the pain is not the result of an allergic reaction.
Antihistamines such as diphenhydramine and other allergy medications are not useful to treat a bark scorpion sting. On the other hand, stings from some other Arizona scorpions may rarely cause local inflammatory and allergic reactions.
The Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, at 1-800-222-1222, is a resource for information and advice if you are stung.
There are 30 species of scorpion in Arizona. Estimates place there being 3,250 deaths resulting from scorpion stings a year.
For more from the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix go to http://phoenixmed.arizona.edu.