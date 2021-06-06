The 2021 Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series continued Saturday morning in Duncan.
Children under five were lead around barrels and to red flags and other kids participated in other traditional rodeo events, such as barrel racing, steer riding, poles, goat tying, roping and team roping. This year's series is the 14th annual event.
The kids will accumulate points over four events before participating in finals on Aug. 28, said Amy Rhoton, series president. The overall winners will receive saddles thanks to sponsors and other top point-winners will receive other buckles and awards purchased with entry fees.
Participants come from all over Greenlee, Graham and Cochise counties, Rhoton said. They also come from New Mexico.
Here are the June 5 results:
5 & Under Leadline Barrels
1st Place- Addie Rhoton (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Qlell Crawford (Duncan, AZ)
3rd Place- Kamree Rhoton (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Leadline Flags
1st Place- Kamree Rhoton (Duncan, AZ)
2nd Place- Callie Sue Sanchez (Duncan,AZ)
3rd Place- Laney Wiley (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Barrels
1st Place- Quade Mortensen(Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Coley Crawford (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Colt Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
5 & Under Flags
1st Place- Quade Mortensen (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Colt Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Coley Crawford (Duncan, AZ)
6-8 year olds Barrels
1st place- Klara Mortensen (Virden, NM)
2nd Place- Payslie Luster (Pima AZ)
3rd Place- Sofia Sanchez ( Duncan AZ)
6-8 year old Flags
1st place- Klara Mortensen (Virden NM)
2nd PLace- Charlie Jean Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
3rd Place- Payslie Luster(Pima AZ)
6-8 year old Goat Tagging
1st Place- Sofia Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
2nd Place- Payslie Luster (Pima AZ)
3rd Place- Charlie Jean Sanchez (Duncan AZ)
6-8 Steer Dobbin
1st Place- Klara Mortensen(Virden NM)
2nd Place- Payslie Luster (Pima, AZ)
9-11 Barrels
1- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
2- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
3- Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
9-11 Flags
1- Khloe Holder (virden NM)
2- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
3- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
9-11 Poles
1- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
2-Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
3- Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
9-11 Goat tying
1- Peytin Corbell (Duncan AZ)
2- Emilia Warner (Willcox AZ)
3- Khloe Holder(Virden NM)
12-14 Goat Tying
1- Tayah Wilkes (Duncan AZ)-Tie for first
1- Alexis Haggard (Willcox AZ)-Tie for first
3- Taylor Warner (Willcox AZ)
12-14 Barrels
1- Kaislynn Hatch (Safford AZ)
2- Alexis Haggard (Willcox AZ)
3- Taylor Warner (Willcox AZ)
12-14 Poles
1- Kaislynn Hatch (Safford AZ)
2- Kylie Luster (Pima AZ)
3- Abagail Harris (Virden NM)
15-18 Barrels
1- Elissa Sumner (Duncan, AZ)
2- Alexis Walker (Virden NM)
3- Jasmine Davila (Virden NM)
15-18 Poles
1- Alexis Walker (Virden NM)
2-Elissa Sumner (Duncan AZ)
3- Jasmine Davila (Safford AZ)
15-18 Goat Tying
1- Elissa Sumner (Duncan, AZ)
2- Jasmine Davila (Safford AZ)
3- Alexis Walker (Virden NM)
7-11 Steer Riding
1st- James Richardson (McNeal AZ)
12-13 Steer Riding
1st- Rodie Owen Holland (Tucson AZ)
2nd- Cash Crotts (Duncan AZ)
3rd- Myles Richardson (McNeal AZ)
Jr-Jr Team Roping
1st- Alexis Haggard & Taylor Warner
Jr- SR Team Roping
1st- Alexia Haggard& Levi Gallego
2nd- Alexis Haggard & Nate Mortensen
3rd- Tayloe Warner & Jake Warner