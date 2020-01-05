CLIFTON — The Clifton Public Library is starting the new year off right with events for children and parents.
Starting Jan. 15, the library will host a story time at the Loma Linda Park building with stories, crafts, singing and other activities. The event is targeted at children aged 0-5 and their parents or caregivers. The event is free to the public.
Next, on Jan. 16, the first session of the Kid’s Book Club will take place. The group meets once a month, from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the library meeting room. To sign up and be a part of the club children need to stop by the library to be registered by a parent or guardian. Other meetings dates for the Kid’s Book Club are: Feb. 20, March 26, April 16 and May 7.
To round out the month, the library is excited to announce a visit from a local author. Grace Madrid will be by to read her book, “Austrian Went Yodeling.”
“This will be really fun as she will read her book and then participants will learn how to do the fingerplay song,” Clifton Library Director Sabrina Dumas told the Copper Era. “There will also be time for Q and A. This is a great opportunity for participants to hear firsthand about the author/book experience.”
Madrid was born and raised in Morenci, where she lives with her family. Madrid has worked in a preschool setting for more than 24 years and has degrees in early childhood education and development.
Her grandson, Vincent Madrid, is credited with illustrating “Austrian Went Yodeling.”