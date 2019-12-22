DUNCAN — Starting next year, gardeners with a hobby for the sweeter thing can learn more about the intricacies of fruit production.
The Master Gardener Program for January will focus on pruning and fruit production. Class will be held Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 159 Cart St. in York Valley.
“Proper pruning technique and well adjusted tools are an essential part of tree health and fruit production,” master gardener Bill Cook said.
Guests in attendance at the workshop will learn about proper tool selection and care, pruning practices, specifics on different trees and plants, and how to protect plants against pests.
The workshop has a fee of $10 for the general public but is included in the tuition for those enrolled in the Master Gardener Program. Those attending can expect a short break for lunch around noon and are advised to pack a lunch.
For more information about this and other Master Gardener workshops contact Cook at wrc@email.Arizona.edu.