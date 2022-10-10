PHOENIX — A federal judge won't delay her order giving the phone records of the chair of the Arizona Republican Party to the Jan. 6 committee.

Judge Diane Humetewa said Friday that Kelli Ward failed to show there would be "irreparable harm'' from the release of the information about who was calling and texting her, and who she was calling and texting. And the judge, who last month ordered disclosure, rejected claims that release of the information would "chill'' the interest of party faithful in communicating with her.

