CLIFTON—A community is its people, and there are few as important to its function as its members of local government.
In the lead-up to the 2020 election year, the Copper Era will be featuring elected officials from throughout Greenlee County and asking them about their communities. This week, we stopped in and talked with Clifton Town Councilwoman Barbara Ahmann, a mover and shaker on the local art scene.
COPPER ERA: What issue or issues do you see as most pressing in the community?
AHMANN: By far, the most pressing issue for Clifton is its sewer system, from replacing sewer pipes coming out of our homes to the primary wastewater treatment plant itself. The Town of Clifton has been working diligently many years now trying to find solutions and funding for our failing wastewater treatment plant. The process has been slow and frustrating. I think the process needs a plumber to unplug the system.
COPPER ERA: What are your feelings on cooperation between local communities?
AHMANN: For the most part, most all communities in Greenlee County have the same goals; prosperity and providing a healthy and safe environment for their citizens to thrive. All of the town councils and county supervisors work ardently to accomplish these goals. Having said that, because of the individual uniqueness of each of our communities and the diverse demographics of each of these communities, the solutions to any hurdles we face may look very different. In other words, one solution does not fit all.
COPPER ERA: What major challenges do you see facing the community, and how would you address them?
AHMANN: The major challenges to Clifton turn out to be our most exciting opportunities. Just recently, the town was tasked with creating a strategic plan for Clifton’s future. The public and both governmental and private stakeholders were invited to contribute to the town’s vision for its future. We believe the plan is realistic and doable, while capitalizing on Clifton’s natural beauty, preserving our history and stimulating economic growth.
COPPER ERA: What positive changes are you hoping to achieve in our community, and how do you plan to make said changes?
AHMANN: There have already been many positive changes to Clifton. Homes have been selling like hotcakes, and there has been gangbuster restoration of old buildings. A number of young professionals with their families have moved into our neighborhoods, and there are new and expanding businesses. In addition, the town is actively working toward eliminating blight — all of which is very encouraging and moving in the right direction.
COPPER ERA: What is the reason you decided to participate in local government?
AHMANN: The reason why I decided to run for town council is because I was fed up with hearing people complain about this or that. I thought, who are these people that are supposed to fix these problems? I came to the conclusion we are the people to fix it. I do know one thing about myself: I am not a complainer. I am a doer. I may not be as capable as some, but I get involved. I think every time I hear a complaint, that those are the very people with solutions. Roll up your sleeves; we need your help!