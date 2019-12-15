PINETOP — A slash pile originally planned to burn last week has been rescheduled according the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.
The Billy Mountain Timber Sale Unit slash pile on the Lakeside Ranger District, which was originally scheduled to burn Dec. 9-13, will now occur Dec. 16-21.
Scheduled burns can be rescheduled and delayed depending on weather conditions in the region.
“This unit consists of piled debris left over from the Billy Mountain Timber Sale and spans across approximately 10 acres. The unit is north of Stone Pine Estates along Buck Springs Road,” ASNF officials said.
The district warns that smoke may be visible and present within the communities surrounding the ignition and express caution to motorists and precautionary measures to those with sensitivities related to the smoke.
For more information contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100.