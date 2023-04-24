Legion Post 28 plans for Memorial Day

Post 28 American Legion Cmdr. John Freida reviews documents during an April 21 meeting at Legion headquarters in Clifton. At his left is Post Sergeant-at-Arms Joe Nafarrate and Legionnaire Bill Carlson, past post commander. Among business matters the legion is ordering 400 small flags to be placed on the graves of all Greenlee County military veterans on Memorial Day in May.

 PHOTO SUSAN BREEN

It is more than a month away but plans are in the works for Memorial Day.

The Clifton-Morenci American Legion Post 28 is ordering 400 flags to be placed at the gravesites of all U.S. military veterans in Greenlee County.

Tags

Load comments