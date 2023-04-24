Legion Post 28 plans for Memorial Day

It is more than a month away but plans are in the works for Memorial Day.
The Clifton-Morenci American Legion Post 28 is ordering 400 flags to be placed at the gravesites of all U.S. military veterans in Greenlee County.
The decision was made at a Post 28 meeting on April 21.
Placing of the flags has been a long-standing tradition on Memorial Day. There are gravesites at Bunkers Cemetery in Morenci, Sacred Heart and Ward's Canyon in Clifton, Sheldon and Duncan.
Post 28 headquarters in Clifton are undergoing a major renovation, thanks to the Freeport McMoran copper mining company, which owns the building. The site long ago was home to Arizona Copper Co. Mercantile.
The renovation project includes redoing the kitchen area, main meeting hall and restrooms. Air conditioning will also be new.
Over the years the hall has been used for a wide number of occasions. It has hosted memorial services, wedding parties, quinceañeras and annual Christmas parties for children, as well as other social events.
Post 28 almost hit rock bottom, but it has seen a major revival within the last five years. That has been due to the post's new leadership.
Future plans including installing video bingo. Post Cmdr. John Freida said that as renovation progresses, furniture needs to be removed and stored. The same applies to equipment in the kitchens and the bar area.
Membership meetings are usually held in the kitchen area, which has adequate space for events like Friday's meeting. However, electricity has been cut off while renovation takes place.
Fortunately, electrical power remains in the main hall. There are, for now tables, chairs and other furniture being stored in that area.
The legion has been doing well with a weekly event in which people buy tickets for a chance to have his or her name drawn and match a certain playing card. The prize money is based on ticket sales. The pot was as high as $70,000 at one point. A Clifton man won the grand prize.
