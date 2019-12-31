DUNCAN — The Greenlee County Library System is helping children expand their minds and horizons, and maybe have a little fun along the way.
Monday, Jan. 6, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., marks the first LEGO STEAM Club for the Duncan Public Library. Children ages 8-14 are welcome to come and participate.
This program is one of several that have come to fruition in the past year as the library expands its programming. The Greenlee County Library system encourages parents to, “Check the webpage calendar to see which activity is happening on what date. Spread the word.”
This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. In 2018 the Greenlee County Library System received a pair of STEM venture mini grants that helped expand programming line-up and buy necessary equipment and supplies to facilitate the club.
“For our existing LEGO club, we ordered several kits to expand our programming for both younger and older students,” Duncan librarian Ashlee Germaine told the Copper Era in 2018. “For our younger learners, we will be getting LEGO Animal Bingo. Children will explore collaborative play, follow game rules and take turns as they build the colorful animal models depicted on the game cards. They will engage in shape and color recognition, match and count animals, and learn to follow instructions in a fun and engaging way.”
For more information or to register, stop by the Duncan Library or call 928-359-2094.