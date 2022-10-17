While COVID-19 infections have dropped statewide, side effects can linger, Arizona Department of Health Services warns.
For most people who get COVID-19, isolation, rest and following a doctor’s advice leads to full health within a few weeks, especially if up-to-date on vaccination, ADHS said in a recent blog post.
But if you can’t shake fatigue a month or more later, chances are you’re among millions of Americans facing long COVID.
Also referred to as post-acute COVID and longhaul COVID, long COVID is (not surprisingly) a long-term condition that can happen to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, even if they did not initially experience symptoms.
While the number of long COVID cases is more difficult to track, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates one in five adults previously infected with COVID-19 has experienced at least one health condition that could be considered long COVID. Symptoms of long COVID are many, but may include brain fog, feeling “pins and needles,” change in smell or taste, chest pain, stomach pain or rash.
According to September data, 2,960 residents of Thatcher were vaccinated, 7,317 people in Safford, 2,999 in Pima, 171 in Fort Thomas, 1,227 in Duncan. 1,764 in Clifton and somewhere between one and 10 persons in Blue. The numbers reflect a 52.4 percent vaccination rate in Graham County and 44.6 percent in Greenlee County.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 31,455 Arizona residents have died from COVID-19. That includes 1,361 in the past six months.
Thirty-nine deaths have been reported in Greenlee County (all-time). In Greenlee County, males accounted for 59 percent of COVID deaths, with 24 deaths in the 65 or older category. Fifty-one percent of deaths were among the Hispanic population.
In Graham County, 184 deaths have recorded from COVID. Males have accounted for 55 percent of the deaths, and the percentage is matched by deaths who were Hispanic. Person aged 65 and up accounted for 127 deaths.