The Rev. Sherry Brady from United Methodist Church takes a selfie with all involved in Thursday's ribbon cutting. From left: Marilyn Thorne, Duncan Library Board member; Victoria Silva, Safford City-Graham County library director; Jackie Hale, Duncan Library Board director; Ashlee Germain, Duncan librarian; Shari Elkins, regional director First Things First and Nette Griffin, First Things First community outreach coordinator.
There are a wide variety of books and STEM kits available at the Little Free Library as these ladies demonstrate: From left: Marilyn Thorne, Victoria Silva, Jackie Hale, Ashlee Germaine, the Rev. Sherry Brady, Shari Elkins and Nette Griffin.
Photos by Kim Smith The Copper Era
Nette Griffin, First Things First community outreach coordinator and Shari Elkins, regional director of First Things First, fill up Duncan's Little Free Library.
Little Free Library is a 501 nonprofit organization that promotes neighborhood book exchanges. Duncan's free library is located in front of the United Methodist Church on Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday. More than 90,000 public book exchanges are registered with the organization and branded as Little Free Libraries. The motto is "Take a Book, Return a Book."