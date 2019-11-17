CLIFTON — This week, small business owners will have a chance to hear about a program that offers an economic shot in the arm.
The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and Local First Arizona are hosting an informational meeting for a small business microloan program Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the Blue Door Sanctuary in Clifton.
“This new program will offer loans in smaller amounts to local businesses in the Graham and Greenlee counties to help them stay competitive in a continuously changing economy. Businesses and startups in all industries located in Graham County or Greenlee County can apply for loans,” they wrote.
The microloan program was launched in Graham County in 2018 through a partnership between Freeport-McMoRan Foundation and Local First Arizona Foundation, with additional support provided by Vitalyst Health Foundation and Community Investment Corporation. The goal of the program is to invest in existing local businesses, encourage start-up businesses, and demonstrate the need for increased rural lending. Since the program began, $120,000 in microloans has been deployed to small, local businesses in Graham County, which has increased capacity to create new jobs.
“It was easy to go through the microloan process. After a couple of meetings with the loan committee, I was approved and able to invest in equipment and remodeling that I needed — painting, electrical, lighting — I’ve hired a new employee, too,” Graham County business owner Kevin Ticer said.
An additional $50,000 from the Greenlee County Community Investment Fund as well as an added $30,000 from the Graham County Community Investment Fund were recently added to the total that can be lent.
The committee created the following criteria for establishing the viability of a loan:
• Will it drive economic growth in the local community?
• Will it retain workers in the local community?
• Will it grow workforce or create new jobs in the local community?
• Will it follow local ordinances, zoning, federal and state laws?
• Is there a real need/desire for the concept in the community or is it duplicative?
Interested parties will be able to learn more about the process at the meeting from Local First Arizona’s Kimber Lanning and Liza Noland. Questions can be directed to Noland at liza@localfirstaz.com and businesses in Greenlee County can apply to the microloan program by visiting www.azmicroloans.com.