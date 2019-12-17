Local groups see windfall at December chamber mixer

CLIFTON — Returning once again to host the December Chamber Mixer, Freeport-McMoRan brought gifts for the whole community.
The Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce Mixer in December serves as an opportunity for host Freeport to award the winners of its Community Investment Fund grant program.
2018 saw $300,000 distributed among the communities and projects in Greenlee County. This year, a total of $169,000 was distributed among three organizations.
The first grant of $26,000 was distributed to Greenlee County as part of its noxious weed control program, while $23,000 was granted to Southeastern Arizona Community Unique Services to fund an increase of service for the Meals on Wheels program, which distributes prepared food to elderly homebound residents.
The final $115,00 was granted to the Town of Clifton for the Beautification Abatement Program, which looks to combat urban blight in the community.
However, the big winner on the night might just be the Duncan Unified School District. Freeport representative Robert Pollock told the crowd that while there was no check that night for the fourth recipient, the groups are working to smooth out the details on a proposed new facility at Duncan High School — a welding lab.
“We would like to thank FMI for hosting the chamber mixer last night and to Kim (Henderson) from The Blue Door for providing the delicious food and the awesome venue,” the Greenlee County Chamber of Commerce wrote on social media. “It was a great success. We would also like to say congratulations to those that received grants last night. We hope to see everyone in the New Year for the next chamber mixer.”
The next chamber mixer in January will be held at Studio 226 in Clifton, and it will be followed by the chamber’s annual meeting/mixer hosted by the chamber itself in February. Further details on both events are forthcoming.