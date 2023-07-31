Ishmael 'Smiley' Ortega

Clifton's Ismael "Smiley" Ortega stands by a metal structure at Veterans Park in Clifton. Ortega, who passed on earlier this year, was a Korean War veteran. He said in 2014 he was relieved of a great burden when he spoke to fellow veterans at an event on Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. He told of things about that war that he had held in for more than a half-century. He and son Peter obtained the sign as a donation to honor veterans. It was made and donated by the boiler shop crew at the Freeport McMoran Inc. copper mine in Morenci. It can be interpreted as a soldier taking a much needed break or grieving for lost comrades.

Ismael "Smiley" Ortega, native of Clifton, was known as a quiet, soft-spoken man who was very dedicated to his family. But there was something about him that even his family did not know.

They did know he was a Korean War veteran, but what they did not know was that he carried a burden for more than a half-century. He finally unloaded it in 2014 during a veterans event atop Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. It involved what he saw and experienced during the Korean War.

Peter and Smiley Ortega

Smiley Ortega and son Peter, left, eat cake at the Post 28 American Legion Hall in Clifton. They were among those participating in a Veterans Day ceremony held earlier that day. Smiley Ortega was a Korean War veteran. For several years on Memorial Day and Veterans Day he would lay a wreath on Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial and at the Morenci 9 memorial at Morenci High School.

Tags

Load comments