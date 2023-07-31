Ismael "Smiley" Ortega, native of Clifton, was known as a quiet, soft-spoken man who was very dedicated to his family. But there was something about him that even his family did not know.
They did know he was a Korean War veteran, but what they did not know was that he carried a burden for more than a half-century. He finally unloaded it in 2014 during a veterans event atop Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial. It involved what he saw and experienced during the Korean War.
The what? The Korean War was as savage and bloody as any of America's previous wars. Many historians, and veterans refer to it as "The Forgotten War." Not as much has been written about the Korean War as has been about World Wars I and II or Vietnam. Perhaps part of the reason is that the United States could not declare victory as its and allies did at the end of the two global wars, nor could their enemy, communist North Korea and China. However, to this day North Korea claims victory.
As for Vietnam, the United States did not claim victory. By then there was a great amount of coverage, especially live coverage that was shown on television almost daily and it became a very unpopular war here in America. The United States eventually pulled out by 1975. That television coverage no doubt made a difference in Americans' knowledge about that war in Southeast Asia. There was no such thing as TV coverage during the Korean War. Nor were there as many soldiers or combat news correspondents or photographers as there were during WWII. World War I made daily headlines. However, there was no electronic media to provide rapid coverage of the happenings in Korea.
The Korean War began in 1950 and ended in 1953. The North Koreans claimed victory, but the fact was that it ended in an armistice — a truce — signed on July 27, 1953. For them it remains something of a time out, albeit a very long one.
The 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice was last week, on July 27. There were some observations in the United States and its allies, primarily Britain, Australia and Canada. As might be expected, there was much pomp and ceremony and the declaration of victory by North Korea.
Those events bring to mind Ortega and what he held inside for so many years.
There was an installation ceremony of replica dog tags that are strung on cables on Mares Bluff. Several veterans attended, most of whom served in Vietnam. Ortega was among those vets.
It was no surprise to see him, as over the past several years on Memorial Day and Veterans Day, Ortega placed a wreath atop the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial and at a memorial at Morenci High School. His daughter made wreaths out of something grown in the Ortega's yard. The memorial at MHS honors "The Morenci 9." Nine MHS graduates joined the Marines on July 4, 1966. All served in Vietnam. Only three made it home alive.
Although he was approaching his early 80s in 2014 he hiked up the trail with a group of other veterans. He had climbed the trail often so it was no surprise that he was with them. What was a surprise to everyone was that he began speaking. No one recalled his having ever spoken in front of a group. Although his voice was low as always, he spoke loud enough for everyone to hear him.
Steve Guzzo, a Vietnam veteran, recalled the day as not only being unique but "almost indescribable." He said there had been some partial clouds overhead just before Ortega began speaking. As he began, clouds moved in suddenly and darkened the sky. "It happened so fast it was an eerie feeling," Guzzo recalled. He said that as Ortega spoke there were tears rolling down his cheeks. Guzzo said everyone else who was there was shedding tears while listening to the Korea vet.
"It was a very, very powerful moment. Up until then I had never felt the depth of emotion that I felt at that moment," Guzzo said.
Ortega spoke of what he experienced in Korea. Part of what he said was how he and his company were ordered to hold a hill. They did, but only he and one comrade survived. "Can you imagine that, guys you knew and spent a lot of time with," Guzzo said. "Everyone was dead but him and the other fellow. I can't even imagine what that must have been like. Imagine all those bodies, shot up and mangled — and you survived."
Chinese forces had by then joined the war on behalf of North Korea. There were hundreds of thousands of Chinese that many times vastly outnumbered allied forces.
Ortega spoke of other experiences in Korea. For one thing it was very cold — extremely cold, especially at night. Nighttime temperatures averaged 25 below zero and at times it was even colder. Historical accounts tell of how one of the greatest obstacles allied forces dealt with was frostbite, especially on their feet. Some veterans recalled how their feet were in boots that had been warm in the day, but after they perspired in them at night that sweat often turned to ice. There were many casualties from frostbite alone.
Guzzo recalled that when Ortega finished speaking there was only silence among the gathered vets. Most were wiping tears from their eyes and faces. "Then a pretty amazing thing happened. The clouds broke and there was sunshine again. I gotta tell you, it was amazing; it was downright eerie."
Ortega and Guzzo were close friends. Ortega spoke to him at the end of the dog tags installation. Guzzo said, "He told me,'I feel like a big weight, a burden has been lifted from my shoulders after all these years.'"
Ortega's son, Peter, said his father had never spoken to his family about all he went through in Korea. "Once in a great while, he would mention something about it, but that was about it. We had no idea of what he just kept inside all these years. For me it was about what he said that day. It kind of blew my mind. It was beautiful. I've alway loved him and that made me love him even more."
There is black metal vertical structure at Veterans Park in Clifton and at the foot of Mares Bluff. It is a silhouette of a soldier kneeling. It can be interpreted as the soldier resting or grieving for lost comrades. Ortega and Peter received a donation in the form of the signage. It was a donation from a crew at the boiler shop at the Freeport McMoran Inc. copper mine in Morenci, where Peter works.
The senior Ortega retired from the Morenci copper mine in 1986.
Guzzo has often spoken of how the bluff memorial's purpose is to help promote healing for veterans. "Smiley is a good example of what the bluff is all about," he said.
"It's a quiet peaceful place," he said.
However, there is on the bluff a large bell that once belonged to a local school. Visitors to the bluff are encouraged to ring the bell.
"It's a chance to ring out for the beauty of and gratitude of freedom we are blessed with," Guzzo said.
As for the nickname of "Smiley," it is simply a shortened version of Ismael.
"Yeah, it made his name easier to remember and to spell," his son said. "And when people said his name, it'd often put a smile on their faces."
