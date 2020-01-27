CLIFTON — A local business that had once left the state is back and serving the communities of Clifton and Morenci.
The Sammich Shop first opened in 2016 in Clifton across the train tracks from Go-Go Gas. There, Tina Baxter would serve sandwiches alongside her children to the delight of lunch goers.
The Sammich Shop disappeared shortly afterwards, though not from the lack of popularity but owing to the pressure of work and life. Now, after a stint in Wyoming, proprietors Tina and Rial Baxter are back serving sandwiches at a new location in Clifton.
“This is what we wanted to do, we’re kinda semi-retired,” she told the Copper Era. “We came back down here because we believe the community needs this. We’ve got a good customer base. We enjoy them and we enjoy it down here.”
The Baxters food truck is now on Ward Canyon Road, tucked alongside the old Copper Era building in Clifton. It is, however, somewhat temporary.
The Sammich Shop returned late last year in October to take part in their “sandwich season” for the area, and enjoy southeastern Arizona’s mild winters. The current plan they say is that they will depart for Wyoming again some time near the end of May in order to tend to their properties there and bring the sandwich shop to participate in local events and festivals. It’s the best of both worlds.
“We like the area,” Rial said, adding that they are happy with developing satisfied, loyal customers.
There’s been no shortage of business for them either situated next to the Freeport-McMoRan training center and opening before lunch. Even before they’d opened, Rial had begun taking phone orders for local customers.
The Sammich Shop has a standby menu of the favorites with newly added wraps of any sandwich they make, along with a variety of milk shakes, flavored teas, and lemonades that cycle through the menu.
The Baxters’ largest problem is keeping enough food in stock to meet demands. The pair have found that although supply trucks can deliver the goods they need, the suppliers wont stop to deliver the smaller amount of product the Baxters require. As a result the Baxter’s find themselves making supply runs out of town in the middle of the week in order to stay stocked.
Open Sunday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., even on the closed days, the retired couple will spend that time cleaning, prepping and buying more product for the coming week.
“It used to bother me,” Tina said but added that some sort of on site storage might make for a future remedy. The delivery of bulk goods to small businesses is a problem that continues to plague business owners all over Greenlee County.
For now though the Baxters couldn’t be happier with the response from the community.
“That’s why we came back,” Tina said. “If it wasn’t for the customer base and interacting with the people, I mean we have the capability to go where we want in the United States now. We’re mobile.”
“We’ve been to a lot of places, but there’s not very many that have the friendly dedicated atmosphere here in Greenlee County.” Rial said.
You can reach the Sammich Shop at 307-899-5294.