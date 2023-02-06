Shutterbugs of all ages recently attempted “to capture the beauties and unique qualities of Greenlee County” in a photography exhibit that opened Saturday afternoon at the Art Depot in the Clifton Train Station.

Some 83 local photographers in three age groups submitted entries in the Art Depot Arts Council’s inaugural Gems of Greenlee Community Photography Contest and Exhibition. The event was sponsored in part by United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

