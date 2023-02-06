Shutterbugs of all ages recently attempted “to capture the beauties and unique qualities of Greenlee County” in a photography exhibit that opened Saturday afternoon at the Art Depot in the Clifton Train Station.
Some 83 local photographers in three age groups submitted entries in the Art Depot Arts Council’s inaugural Gems of Greenlee Community Photography Contest and Exhibition. The event was sponsored in part by United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Winners were announced Saturday during a reception that kicked off a month-long exhibition of the entries, which are being offered for sale. A portion of the proceeds (30 percent) will go to support the Art Depot’s activities.
“It was a highly successful show,” Art Depot board member and event organizer Pamela Harrington said. “We definitely want to make this an annual event.”
The Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition sponsored a special prize for competitors within the teen and children’s divisions. That Best in Show prize went to teen winner Lauren Camacho for her black-and-white photo entitled “Morenci Mirrors.” She also collected $75 in prize money for her efforts.
Second place in the teen division went to Chance Spears, who won $50, and third place was awarded to Katelynn Clark, who collected $25.
Among kids 12 and younger, first place and $75 went to Henry Harrington for a photo entitled “Empty Eyes.” The $50 second-place award belonged to Arya Spears, and a Head Start student named Travis received third prize for a photo he took with his teacher’s cell phone.
Adult prizes were $100, $75 and $50, respectively, for the top three finishers. Leighton Poague got the first prize for his close-up shot of a roadrunner. Rafael Chavez and Tina Barele were the second- and third-place winners, respectively.
Harrington said the success of the contest and exhibition reflects a strong interest in photography among local residents. That’s why the Art Depot in conjunction with the Greenlee County Library system soon will be starting a local photography club.
The first meeting will be held March 25 at 10 a.m. at the Clifton Library. Future meetings will rotate between the Clifton and Duncan libraries.
Harrington said meetings will consist of presentations demonstrating a specific photography technique. Following the presentation, participants will have the opportunity to practice that technique. She said the library does have some camera equipment available to use for persons who don’t have their own.