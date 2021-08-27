Two local sixth graders won $529 in a higher education savings fund after their essays on what they want to be when they grow up were chosen as some of the best responses in the state in the AZ529 essay contest.
Matthew Goodman, now a sixth grader at Fairbanks Middle School in Morenci and Elizabeth Walker, now a sixth grader at Solomon Elementary School, were two out of only 18 other sixth grade students from across the state whose essays were chosen by a panel of judges that included Kimberly Yee, the current state treasurer and candidate for governor. Both turned in their essays last school year.
Goodman wrote about his dream of becoming a Lego designer.
“Right now, at my age, I love to build and play and display all my Legos and stuff like that. I just thought it would be cool to do different things like that,” Goodman said.
To craft the perfect essay, Goodman said he initially wrote a lot, but over time edited and whittled his way down to a concise couple of paragraphs to keep within the prompt’s 328 word limit.
To reach his dreams, Goodman said he plans to go to college to study both art and architecture in hopes of one day getting a job at Lego.
The essay contest, and the odd monetary amount won from it, is being used to promote the Arizona 529 Plan, a tax deferred education savings plan for parents, of which Yee is the administrator. As winners of the contest, both Goodman and Walker will have a 529 savings plan opened for them with their earnings, which can be used to pay for tuition at public or private colleges or trade schools or vocational schools in the U.S. and in some foreign colleges and universities.
Don Goodman, Matthew’s father, and the principal of Morenci High School, said he hadn’t heard of the Arizona 529 savings plan before his son applied for the essay contest, but he’s looking into the pros and cons with it with his financial advisor.
He’s also thinking about taking Matthew out to Legoland California in Carlsbad.
Goodman said the family tried to get out there last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold.
Walker wrote about wanting to be a geologist when she grows up.
“I want to be a geologist because I’m really fascinated with rocks and how they form,” Walker said.
Specifically, Walker said she wants to go to the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.
““People go there to become miners and geologists and gemologists. It’s basically what I want to do. I also want to go there because I used to live there,” Walker said.
With parents who inspired her and a love of rocks, especially rose quartz, Walker specifically wants to do scientific research in the field of geology.
“I’m honestly not surprised, she’s always been very very smart,” said Walker’s mom, Tilly Walker, after she learned Elizabeth won the essay contest. “She was finding geos in our backyard when she was four. She had this natural ability to recognize things and know what they are.”
With the prize money, the start of Elizabeth’s college savings account and Lily’s intelligence, Tilly said that she’s confident Elizabeth will be able to achieve her dreams.
“She’s very intelligent so I think she’ll get to go where she wants to go in life,” Tilly said.