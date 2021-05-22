After 47 years as a teacher, coach and athletic director Frank Ogas has traded in his whistle for golf clubs, fishing poles and hiking boots.
The Morenci High School athletic director/assistant principal said goodbye Friday after 16 years as a Wildcat. By the time the Class of 2021 receives their diplomas on Friday, Ogas will be in Maryland celebrating another graduation, that of his son, David, from the U.S. Naval Academy.
"It's difficult to get away from education since it's been a part of my life forever, but I've decided it's time to live the life that I've always been looking forward to and that's basically in the pines of Alpine, Arizona," Ogas said.
Ogas, a native of Silver City, New Mexico, came to Morenci 16 years ago. The Silver City High School graduate graduated from Western New Mexico University in 1974, taught and coached at his high school alma mater for 10 years before heading to Moriarty, New Mexico where he spent five years as a guidance counselor and athletic director. He then headed back to Silver City High School where he spent another 16 years as athletic director and assistant principal.
His wife Mona's job with Freeport-McMoRan brought them to Morenci where Ogas started out as a biology teacher and baseball coach. Eventually he became the head football coach, the school's assistant principal and athletic director.
All four of the couple's children, Frank, David, Daniel and Mary Natalie are MHS grads, Ogas said. Frank is currently an assistant football coach at the University of Louisiana, Daniel is a senior at Arizona State University and Mary-Natalie is a senior at Northern Arizona University.
During his year as the Wildcats' baseball coach, he amassed a 17-9 record and took the team to the state semi-finals in 2006. During his five years as football coach, they went 38-17, won two conference championships and went to state in 2012, where they lost their only game of the season.
Ogas, who recently became a first-time grandpa, has loved sports seemingly forever. He remembers tagging along to his older brother Billy's Little League games and being named the Anderson Blue Sox's bat boy at the age of three.
"At a young age I loved competing and being successful and learning from successes as well as failures," Ogas said. "I had tremendous coaches in high school that inspired me to get my college degree and pursue athletics, in particular, as a career. I am one of the few in America that can say I have made a living in education, but also in the athletic portion of education."
Ogas has loved his time as athletic director.
"It's a tremendous position overseeing the entire athletic program, outstanding student athletes and coaches. Doing everything in my power to help them succeed through scheduling, through equipment, through mentoring and promoting the community of Morenci and Morenci schools in a positive arena," he said.
He's proud to have taken a part in molding students and student athletes into great citizens and helping them become successful after high school, he said.
His philosophy has always been to promote discipline, a good work ethic, unselfishness and loyalty among everyone in an athletic or academic setting, Ogas said.
If you can do that, "the opportunity to succeed can be much, much greater," he said.
For as long as he can remember, Ogas said he has always done a self-evaluation at the end of the work day. He reflects on how well he communicated with people and how he made people feel. If he needed to make any adjustments, he did so.
Always concerned about people's feelings, Ogas said he is especially proud of the accomodation students he made team managers over the years. He started out with Ricky Placencio at Silver City High School and later, at MHS, he made Joseph Chavirria, Cameron Orona and Orlando Acuna, members of the team. They wanted to be part of a successful team and once given the opportunity, they excelled at their jobs, he said.
"They were like assistant coaches to me. They were as important to me as the starting quarterback, as the starting pitcher and I'm very, very proud of that," he said.
He's going to miss interacting with students everyday and helping them grow, mature and succeed.
The last four decades have been a two-way street, Ogas said. He's tried to inspire others while at the same time learn from his own experiences, the good and the bad.
The most important piece of advice he ever received was from an old and experienced coach at a national coaching conference.
"This gentleman said the most important thing we can do is return every phone call, whether it's going to be a tough phone call or a good, pleasant phone call and I do that. I took that advice to heart and it was so true," he said.
Ogas' position remains open at this time, but the hunt for a replacement is underway.
"It will be a quality individual," Ogas promised.