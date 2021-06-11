During a special workshop Friday the Duncan Town Council recommended interim town manager John Basteen hire a public administration and finance expert to investigate the town's finances and educate council members on best accounting and budgeting practices.
Basteen agreed.
According to her resume, Patricia Walker has more than 40 years experience and has worked with more than a dozen Arizona towns and cities developing financial strategic plans, preparing budgets and conducting financial analysis. Those communities include Glendale, Nogales and Flagstaff on the large side and Fredonia, Cave Creek and Mammoth on the small side.
She worked as the City of Chandler's management services director from 1995-2007 and was responsible for overseeing and directing everything having to do with the budget, accounting, utility billing, purchasing, fleet services, etc. She worked in other capacities for the city from 1983 to 1995.
She came highly recommended by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, said council members Deborah Mendelsohn and Alex Blake.
Twenty years ago the council obtained an $800,000 USDA loan to install water infrastructure on the south side of the river and the town still owes $585,000 in principal. In addition, an accountant with the town’s contracted accounting firm expressed grave concerns about Duncan’s financial situation back in February.
The accountant told council members the town’s financial health has been steadily declining for five years. The town has not been charging enough for water and sewer to cover costs and the town’s savings have been eaten away.
Walker was hired at an hourly rate of $150 not to exceed $1,800. Her report will be discussed at another workshop meeting 11 a.m. July 2. She'll help train council members some time after that.
Council member Valerie Smith said she is excited for the day when the town can start with a clean slate because "I don't want to get into this scary mess again."
She'd like to see some accounting standards set, because right now the standard is "sub-par" and no one on the council is as knowledgeable as Walker clearly is, Smith said.
"It's like the blind leading the blind," Smith said. "Guessing is not helping us."
Basteen told the council he has always thought the town's accounting sheets were "very odd" and council member Jill Wearne agreed.
"If I were in your chair I'd think it was very difficult to figure out where the money is going," Wearne said.
In other news, the council announced it is seeking two people to sit on a committee that will help in the choosing of Basteen's replacement and Town Clerk Cindy Nichols' replacement. Nichols resigned last week. The council is looking for one resident and one business owner.
Interested parties need to submit their Letters of Interest to Town Hall, 506 Old West Highway, Duncan, Arizona 85534 by noon June 24.
Also, it was announced the Town Council violated Open Meeting Laws during its last meeting by failing to properly post the date and time of the meeting.
According to state statute, the town must post council meetings in two physical locations and on the town's website and Facebook page no less than 24 hours in advance.
The council's next meeting is 5 p.m. June 21.