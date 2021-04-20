The Gila Institute for Technology has had three superintendents in its 20-year history. Marianne Taylor has worked for all three of them in one capacity or another.
Taylor is currently an instructor and student advisor within the district, which was created to teach high students in Graham and Greenlee counties career and technology skills while also allowing them to earn college credits through Eastern Arizona College.
GIFT offers the following programs: Coding/Google IT, Computer Assisted Drafting and Design, Health Care Professions, Cosmetology, HVAC Technician, Industrial Electrician, Licensed Nursing Assistant, Sports Medicine and Rehab Therapies and Welding.
Current Superintendent Clay Emery said Taylor is “invaluable.”
“The biggest difference she makes is being able to help kids transition,” Emery said. “Everybody has to pay a price to get from a high school mindset to a college mindset. She really helps them fill in those gaps and buys them that time and provides a scaffolding so they can be successful.”
Taylor makes herself available to GIFT’s 200-plus students almost 24/7 and her study sessions are immensely beneficial, Emery said.
“Many of the students I encounter, and these are good students, will say ‘I would not have passed if not for Mrs. Taylor’ and that’s saying a lot,” Emery said. “She does it with a lot of love and I think she’d be the first to you there’s a lot of tough love in there, like a mom would do.”
In the beginning
Taylor grew up in St. Johns and was heavily involved in 4H. She started cooking and sewing at 10. When she was in high school qualified to go to a national 4H convention in Chicago to compete in the sewing competion.
After college, she began teaching home economics in 1970 in Mesa. She came to the Gila Valley in 1977 and taught at both Fort Thomas and Thatcher high schools before taking eight years off to raise her children and run Casa Manana with her husband.
She returned to teaching at Safford High School and then was asked to start a culinary program at Thatcher High in 1988.
For 14 years, Taylor taught students everything there was to know about the culinary arts, from how to make the tastiest dishes to how to turn a profit. They ran a fastfood restaurant in the high school and a catering program. During the holidays, Taylor said she and the students would run a bakery, selling goodies to parents, teachers and anyone else who wanted to buy their products.
When she heard GIFT was being created, Taylor was excited because as a vocational education teacher she knew what it could do for students. Two years later, she took a job within the district to teach students over summer break. She did that for six or seven years while continuing to teach culinary at THS.
Eventually, Taylor came over to GIFT full-time.
She assists Eastern Arizona College’s health care professions professor, advises students, conducts study sessions and teaches students about things like writing resumes, interview skills, punctuality, etc. When she’s not in the classroom, Taylor helps run two student organizations, consults with the other teachers on how the students are doing and follows up with those students, their parents and counselors to find out how she can help.
GIFT students are required to meet state standards and complete assessments in order to obtain certifications in their field. Taylor also helps makes sure those processes go smoothly.
It’s the interactions with the students that Taylor loves.
The mother of three and grandmother of eight is happy helping students with everything from logging into EAC’s computer system to helping them pass their courses to teaching them how to be responsible and successful young adults.
“A lot of these kids are 15 and 16 and some of them are very well-equipped and some are not,” Taylor said. “But, from my perspective everyone experiences bumps.”
She finds herself, from time to time, giving the same speech to students who might be slacking a bit.
“One of the things I tell kids, I’ll say to them, ‘Guys, you graduate from high school and mom and dad say ‘Hey darling, we love you, but get a job. Help take care of yourself. We’re not continuing this forever,’” she said
Although it’s been so many years, Taylor still loves her job and the results.
“When I find out someone got into nursing program, it’s like ‘Wow, good job.’ That excites me and when they graduate from the nursing program, Yes! GIFT was a part of that,” Taylor said. “GIFT got them started. We helped them get their foot in the door and then it’s just very gratifying to know they go on and are successful.”