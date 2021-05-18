Container gardening can be a perfect solution for many difficult garden situations. It can give you control of soil quality, reduce bending down, and even allow you to grow plants that may not survive outdoors year-round.
So, what is a container? It is anything that holds enough soil for your plant, provides adequate drainage, and stands or hangs securely. It can be terra cotta, glazed ceramic, plastic, a wood box, a raised bed, a straw bale, a sprout jar, or pretty much anything that has never held a toxic material.
The container can be a temporary home for things like garden starts, a permanent home for things like patio shrubs, or a mobile home for things like Bougainville that need to come indoors for the winter. The possibilities are endless. The only limiting factor to container gardening is your own imagination.
There are some things to consider for the long run. When growing in containers, one consideration is drainage. A saucer of adequate size will be needed to prevent the mess caused by water and fertilizer, which runs through the drain holes when watering.
Another consideration is ease of repotting, as some plants outgrow their container. Pots which taper out toward the top are easiest when it’s time to remove a plant from the pot. When using urn shaped pots, which present difficulty when removing root ball, I find it easy to insert a slightly smaller pot with the correct taper. A standard nursery buckets work well. This is a “pot in pot” and makes for easy maintenance and the decorative outer pot can serve as a saucer as well.
Soil characteristics for container gardening are good drainage, aeration, and water holding capacity. There are many options for commercially produced potting soils. The bottom line is that you generally get what you pay for. For a large container garden, it may be more desirable to produce your own soil. There are recipes for homemade potting soil using materials commonly available. This can also be a benefit when fine tuning your soil to your purpose. The one thing to avoid is using soil directly from your yard or garden. It lacks drainage and may harbor undesirable pathogens, weed seeds, insects, or nematodes.
Pots generally require more frequent watering than plants in the earth. When watering pots, always use enough water to have some run through. This will help to prevent hard water build up. Container material and color will also influence the rate at which soil dries. Less porous, or lighter colored materials will not dry as quickly. One of the advantages of containers is that as heat or wind increase, they can be moved to a better location.
Fertilizing can be done with slow release granular fertilizers, which are designed specifically for containers and have extended release times. Another approach is to use water soluble fertilizers which are mixed with water in a sprinkle can but require more frequent application.
For more information on this or any other garden subject, as well as classes, contact the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Greenlee County at 928-359-2261 or see our YouTube channel- UACE Greenlee County
Bill Cook is the horticulture program coordinator for the University of Arizona, CALS/Greenlee County Cooperative Extension.