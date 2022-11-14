Mark Kelly, Adrian Fontes declared winners

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (left) and Democratic Arizona secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes are the projected winners of their respective races.  

 COURTESY PHOTOS

Despite predictions from Republicans that Friday’s vote tallies would favor their candidates not only didn’t come to fruition, but the opposite happened: Democrats made solid gains across the board and clinched two high-profile races.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Democratic secretary of state candidate Adrian Fontes were both declared winners by the Associated Press following the release of Friday’s vote count in Maricopa County, where some 75,000 ballots broke in Democrats’ favor.

Tags

Load comments