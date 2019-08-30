CLIFTON — Add another name to the crowded field seeking the congressional seat that represents Graham and Greenlee counties.
On Friday, former state Sen. Barbara McGuire announced she would be seeking the Democratic nomination for Arizona Congressional Dist. 1.
“CD1 is the 10th-largest district in our nation and covers mainly the rural areas of northern and eastern Arizona. I have lived in the heart of Congressional District 1 for 65 years. While in the state Legislature, I was honored to proudly represent the heart of CD1, which consists of portions of Pinal County, Gila County and Native American tribes. I look forward to putting my expertise to work to address the needs and issues for all of CD1” McGuire said in her announcement.
McGuire, of Kearny, previously announced she was exploring a run for the congressional seat in 2015 but opted not to run in 2016.
The seat is currently held by two-time incumbent Democrat Tom O’Halleran, who is seeking a third term.
In addition to McGuire, Eva Putzova, of Flagstaff, and Larry Williams, of Chambers, have announced plans to run in the Democratic primary. To date, O’Halleran and Putzova are the only Democrats to have filed campaign finance reports with the Federal Elections Commission.
On the Republican side, one of the two candidates seeking the GOP nomination picked up a big endorsement when former U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., threw his support behind Tiffany Shedd, of Eloy.
“Tiffany has the background, intellect, tenacity and ability to bring a strong voice for her constituents to Congress if we elect her in 2020,” Kyl said in his endorsement. “Tiffany is conservative, straightforward, sensible and hardworking. I’d like to see her representing us in Washington. I hope you will join me in supporting Tiffany Shedd for Congress.”
Shedd is running against Safford City Councilman Chris Taylor.
The primary will take place Aug. 4, 2020.